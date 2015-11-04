Turkey's Erdogan says new constitution should be priority for parliament

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament should prioritize discussions on a new constitution, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, in his first major speech since the ruling AK Party won back its majority in a snap election at the weekend.

Speaking in the capital, Erdogan said Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu would consult opposition leaders on rewriting the constitution. If those negotiations failed, Erdogan said he would back a decision to consult the electorate on the issue.

Erdogan has repeatedly made clear his desire for a constitutional change to usher in an executive presidency and give him greater power.