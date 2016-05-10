FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's ruling party to propose letting president retain party link
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Turkey's ruling party to propose letting president retain party link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party will propose a constitutional change that allows the president to retain affiliation to a political party as part of a transition to a full presidential system, a senior AKP official said on Tuesday.

“We want the presidential system with all its institutions to be set up in (a new) constitution. But this could be a model for the transition period,” AKP group deputy chairman Nurettin Canikli told news channel NTV in comments broadcast live.

He said the AKP planned to present its plan to parliament by mid-June.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

