FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Turkish government wants referendum on presidency, regardless of outcome in parliament: PM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish government wants referendum on presidency, regardless of outcome in parliament: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish government will seek a referendum on the executive presidency sought by incumbent Tayyip Erdogan, whether or not the controversial constitutional amendment passes parliament, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Any constitutional change requires the support of at least 367 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to pass directly, and Yildirim's ruling AK Party has 317 seats. The reform would go to a referendum if it gets support of 330 lawmakers.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.