Turkish government wants referendum on presidency, regardless of outcome in parliament: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish government will seek a referendum on the executive presidency sought by incumbent Tayyip Erdogan, whether or not the controversial constitutional amendment passes parliament, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Any constitutional change requires the support of at least 367 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to pass directly, and Yildirim's ruling AK Party has 317 seats. The reform would go to a referendum if it gets support of 330 lawmakers.