Turkey's nationalists largely on board with constitution draft proposal, PM says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party has completed its work on a proposal to change the constitution and introduce an executive presidency, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, adding that the nationalist opposition largely agrees with its draft.

Yildirim's AK Party requires support from the nationalists in order to secure the required majority in parliament to bring the issue to a referendum. The change to the constitution would give President Tayyip Erdogan the executive powers he has long sought.