9 months ago
Turkey's nationalists largely on board with constitution draft proposal, PM says
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#World News
December 1, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey's nationalists largely on board with constitution draft proposal, PM says

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party has completed its work on a proposal to change the constitution and introduce an executive presidency, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, adding that the nationalist opposition largely agrees with its draft.

Yildirim's AK Party requires support from the nationalists in order to secure the required majority in parliament to bring the issue to a referendum. The change to the constitution would give President Tayyip Erdogan the executive powers he has long sought.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra

