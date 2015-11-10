FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM calls for presidential system based on separation of powers
November 10, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM calls for presidential system based on separation of powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on Tuesday for the introduction of an executive presidential system based on a balanced separation of powers, saying the current system created tensions between the president and prime minister.

In a live interview with state broadcaster TRT, Davutoglu said the government could discuss a new constitution and the “struggle against terrorism” with opposition parties.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

