Turkish PM calls for presidential system based on separation of powers

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on Tuesday for the introduction of an executive presidential system based on a balanced separation of powers, saying the current system created tensions between the president and prime minister.
In a live interview with state broadcaster TRT, Davutoglu said the government could discuss a new constitution and the “struggle against terrorism” with opposition parties.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan