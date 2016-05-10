FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish nationalist opposition leader signals won't support presidential system
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Turkish nationalist opposition leader signals won't support presidential system

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s nationalist opposition said on Tuesday efforts by the ruling AK Party to introduce an executive presidency were “invalid,” ruling out speculation he could back a new constitution to change the country’s political system.

Speaking to his group in parliament, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahceli also said creating an atmosphere for snap elections following an announcement by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu last week that he would resign amounts to “treason.”

Bahceli has blocked efforts to challenge his position after his party saw its share of support fall by more than 25 percent between June and November elections. Opinion surveys show a change in the MHP’s leadership could double its vote.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.