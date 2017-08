ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday rumors of irregularities in a referendum over the weekend were a vain effort to cast doubt on the result, after the main opposition party vowed to apply for the vote to be annulled.

"The people's will has been reflected at the ballot box, and the debate is over," Yildirim told his parliamentary group. "Everyone should respect the outcome, especially the main opposition".

Related Coverage Turkey must investigate referendum doubts: European Commission