FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Turkish court declines to hear referendum appeal, Anadolu reports
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 4 months ago

Turkish court declines to hear referendum appeal, Anadolu reports

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017.Murad Sezer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court declined to hear an appeal by the main opposition party challenging the acceptance of unstamped ballots in the referendum to expand President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

The council of state, Turkey's high judicial body handling complaints and appeals against state and public institutions, said it had no jurisdiction in the case, Anadolu reported. The decision was taken on a majority of votes, it said.

The council of state was not immediately available for comment.

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which appealed to the court last week, had also demanded the official results of the hotly contested referendum be postponed until the case is resolved.

The results are due to be announced 11 to 12 days after the April 16 referendum, the High Electoral Board (YSK) has said. Preliminary results put the "Yes" vote at 51.4 percent.

Held under a state of emergency in place since a failed coup last July, the referendum was criticized by European election observers, who said the decision to allow unstamped ballot papers to be counted had removed a main safeguard against voting fraud.

Erdogan and government ministers have rejected criticism of the vote as politically motivated, and the YSK last week dismissed challenges by the CHP and two other opposition parties.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans, Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.