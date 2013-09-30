Turkey may cut vote threshold for parliament: Erdogan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey may reduce the threshhold for a political party to enter parliament to 5 percent of the national vote, or even eliminate the barrier completely, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The current voting system sets the bar at 10 percent. The reform would likely benefit pro-Kurdish political parties, who secure a wide margin of votes in the mainly Kurdish southeast but fail to garner enough support nationwide.

Erdogan also said proposed reforms will allow for instruction in languages other than Turkish in non-state schools.