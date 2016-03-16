FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan says Turkey's parliament must redefine anti-terrorism law
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Erdogan says Turkey's parliament must redefine anti-terrorism law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament should take a step as soon as possible to redefine the country’s anti-terrorism law, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that those who support killers of innocent people are no different from terrorists.

Erdogan’s comments, in a speech at the presidential palace, came after a senior official from the ruling AK Party told Reuters Turkey was working on widening the “terror crime” definition to include those who use the media to support or praise acts of violence.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.