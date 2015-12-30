FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Presidential system 'correct' for Turkey, need not be dictatorship: PM
#World News
December 30, 2015 / 7:04 PM / 2 years ago

Presidential system 'correct' for Turkey, need not be dictatorship: PM

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a meeting with representatives of foreign media in Istanbul, Turkey, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that a presidential system was the “correct” form of government for his country and that, if it was defined properly, it would not become a dictatorship.

In an interview with the NTV channel, Davutoglu said November’s election result, in which his AK Party regained the absolute majority it had lost in the previous election, was a message from Turkish citizens to form a new constitution by mutual consent.

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to a presidential system, which they see as giving unfettered power to President Tayyip Erdogan, founder of the AK Party.

Reporting by Melih Aslan; writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
