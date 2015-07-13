FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Davutoglu, opposition leader reiterate need to form government quickly
July 13, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Davutoglu, opposition leader reiterate need to form government quickly

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (L) meets main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as part of the first round of coalition talks in Ankara, Turkey, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hakan Goktepe/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday he and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu both emphasized the need to form a strong coalition government quickly.

Davutoglu also told reporters at a press conference following a meeting with Kilicdaroglu that the meeting was “sincere” and “friendly” but was preliminary and did not amount to formal coalition negotiations.

A June 7 election deprived Davutoglu’s ruling AK Party of a parliamentary majority to form a single-party government. President Tayyip Erdogan mandated Davutoglu to form a coalition on July 9, and the prime minister will meet parliament’s two other party chiefs this week.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
