Turkey's Davutoglu, opposition leader reiterate need to form government quickly

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday he and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu both emphasized the need to form a strong coalition government quickly.

Davutoglu also told reporters at a press conference following a meeting with Kilicdaroglu that the meeting was “sincere” and “friendly” but was preliminary and did not amount to formal coalition negotiations.

A June 7 election deprived Davutoglu’s ruling AK Party of a parliamentary majority to form a single-party government. President Tayyip Erdogan mandated Davutoglu to form a coalition on July 9, and the prime minister will meet parliament’s two other party chiefs this week.