Macron banks on de Gaulle's 'majority amplifier' to govern
PARIS Unknown just three years ago, and with a party only 12 months old, Emmanuel Macron has seized the presidency against all the odds. His challenge now is to govern.
ANKARA Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in May ahead of a meeting of the NATO alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
On Monday, sources in Erdogan's presidential palace said Trump had called Erdogan to congratulate him on winning a referendum to expand his authority.
(Reporting Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)
PARIS Unknown just three years ago, and with a party only 12 months old, Emmanuel Macron has seized the presidency against all the odds. His challenge now is to govern.
SEOUL North Korea said on Sunday it has detained another U.S. citizen on suspicion of "hostile acts" against the state, which would make him the fourth American to be held by the isolated country amid heightened diplomatic tensions with Washington.
CARACAS Jailed opposition Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez is well and is urging street demonstrators to keep up massive anti-government protests, his wife said on Sunday after her first visit with the former presidential hopeful in over a month, putting to rest rumors of his ill health.