4 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan to meet Trump at White House in mid-May
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan to meet Trump at White House in mid-May

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves during a ceremony to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 23, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at the White House in an upcoming visit in mid-May, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

The invitation came from Trump, Kalin said, adding the two would discuss Syria, Iraq and the potential extradition of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup last year.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by David Dolan

