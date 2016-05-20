Turkish parliament approves bill stripping MPs' immunity

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament approved a bill to lift lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution on Friday, a constitutional change that the pro-Kurdish opposition has warned could see its parliamentary presence all but wiped out.
In Friday’s third and final vote in a secret ballot, 376 MPs in the 550-seat parliament backed the plan to lift MPs’ immunity from prosecution, a high enough level of support to change the constitution directly without needing to hold a referendum.
