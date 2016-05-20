FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish parliament approves bill stripping MPs' immunity
#World News
May 20, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) MPs pose for a group picture during the voting of an article of constitutional change that could see pro-Kurdish and other lawmakers prosecuted, at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament approved a bill to lift lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution on Friday, a constitutional change that the pro-Kurdish opposition has warned could see its parliamentary presence all but wiped out.

In Friday’s third and final vote in a secret ballot, 376 MPs in the 550-seat parliament backed the plan to lift MPs’ immunity from prosecution, a high enough level of support to change the constitution directly without needing to hold a referendum.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ece Toskabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
