Turkish PM vows work on new constitution to being immediately

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s new prime minister, Binali Yildirim, said on Tuesday that the country’s current constitution was far from meeting its needs and that work would begin immediately on a new text.

Speaking in parliament after announcing his new cabinet, Yildirim said the constitution needed to reflect the fact that the head of state was now popularly elected. President Tayyip Erdogan wants Turkey to introduce a full presidential system, something Yildirim has vowed to support.