#World News
May 24, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM vows work on new constitution to being immediately

Turkey's new Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reads his government's programme at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s new prime minister, Binali Yildirim, said on Tuesday that the country’s current constitution was far from meeting its needs and that work would begin immediately on a new text.

Speaking in parliament after announcing his new cabinet, Yildirim said the constitution needed to reflect the fact that the head of state was now popularly elected. President Tayyip Erdogan wants Turkey to introduce a full presidential system, something Yildirim has vowed to support.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay

