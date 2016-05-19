FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Incoming leader of Turkey's AKP vows fight on terror, harmony with Erdogan
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 11:09 AM / a year ago

Incoming leader of Turkey's AKP vows fight on terror, harmony with Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s likely next prime minister and incoming leader of the ruling AK Party vowed on Thursday to work in full harmony with President Tayyip Erdogan and pledged to continue the fight against the “terrorist menace” threatening the country.

Speaking moments after being confirmed as the sole candidate for the leadership of the AK Party at a congress due on Sunday, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said his nomination was the result of consultation among nearly 800 key AKP members.

“We will make every effort by working in full harmony primarily with our founding chairman and leader and then our colleagues within all ranks of our party to fulfil the targets of our great Turkey,” Yildirim told a news conference.

The AKP, founded by Erdogan, is electing a new leader after Ahmet Davutoglu announced earlier this month he was stepping down as head of the party and therefore as prime minister following an increasingly public rift with Erdogan.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

