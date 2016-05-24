FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's new PM rejects notion Erdogan is meddling in government affairs
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2016 / 9:44 AM / in a year

Turkey's new PM rejects notion Erdogan is meddling in government affairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s new Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday that President Tayyip Erdogan was carrying out his political responsibilities as head of state, rejecting suggestions that he was meddling in government affairs.

In his first speech in parliament after announcing a new cabinet, Yildirim also said operations against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the largely Kurdish southeast would continue until they stopped their attacks.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.