Turkey's new PM rejects notion Erdogan is meddling in government affairs

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s new Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday that President Tayyip Erdogan was carrying out his political responsibilities as head of state, rejecting suggestions that he was meddling in government affairs.
In his first speech in parliament after announcing a new cabinet, Yildirim also said operations against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the largely Kurdish southeast would continue until they stopped their attacks.
Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay