FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's new prime minister wins vote of confidence in parliament
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2016 / 10:19 AM / a year ago

Turkey's new prime minister wins vote of confidence in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's new Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reads his government's programme at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s government on Sunday won a vote of confidence in parliament as well as approval for his legislative program, parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman said.

Yildirim is a close ally of President Tayyip Erdogan and a co-founder of the ruling AK Party. He was declared prime minister after he was elected as the new leader of the AK Party at a party congress.

Yildirim’s appointment marks another step in Erdogan’s plan to create a full presidential system in Turkey.

Yildirim replaces Ahmet Davutoglu, who said he was stepping down after weeks of tension with Erdogan.

Kahraman said the result was 315 votes for approving the government and 138 against.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, writing by Dasha Afanasieva. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.