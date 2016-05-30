Turkey's new prime minister wins vote of confidence in parliament

Turkey's new Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reads his government's programme at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s government on Sunday won a vote of confidence in parliament as well as approval for his legislative program, parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman said.

Yildirim is a close ally of President Tayyip Erdogan and a co-founder of the ruling AK Party. He was declared prime minister after he was elected as the new leader of the AK Party at a party congress.

Yildirim’s appointment marks another step in Erdogan’s plan to create a full presidential system in Turkey.

Yildirim replaces Ahmet Davutoglu, who said he was stepping down after weeks of tension with Erdogan.

Kahraman said the result was 315 votes for approving the government and 138 against.