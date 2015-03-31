Turkey investigating all possible causes of power outage: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is investigating all possible causes of a major power outage that hit cities and provinces across the country on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told reporters.
The power outage was likely to have been caused by a problem with transmission lines, Davutoglu said on his way into parliament. Asked whether sabotage could have been a cause, he said every possibility was being looked into.
Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall