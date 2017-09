ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday electricity across the country would be restored soon after the biggest power cut in years hit more than 40 provinces.

“Around 80 percent of Istanbul’s electricity has been restored,” Yildiz said in televised comments from Bratislava, where he was on an official visit with President Tayyip Erdogan. “We think soon the electricity will be completely restored.”