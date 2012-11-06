Turkey's ruling party submits presidential reform proposal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party presented to parliament a proposal on the creation of a presidential system, a deputy prime minister said on Tuesday, in a step towards a newly empowered presidency which Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is believed to seek.
Under the current system, the Turkish president is largely a ceremonial figure but the AK Party aims to create an executive presidency as part of a reform process focused around a new constitution.
