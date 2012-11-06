FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's ruling party submits presidential reform proposal
November 6, 2012

Turkey's ruling party submits presidential reform proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the opening session of the 28th session of the COMCEC in Istanbul October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party presented to parliament a proposal on the creation of a presidential system, a deputy prime minister said on Tuesday, in a step towards a newly empowered presidency which Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is believed to seek.

Under the current system, the Turkish president is largely a ceremonial figure but the AK Party aims to create an executive presidency as part of a reform process focused around a new constitution.

Reporting by Pinar Aydinli; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Janet Lawrence

