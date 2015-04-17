FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish man jailed for 12 years for Erdogan assassination attempt
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish man jailed for 12 years for Erdogan assassination attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A man who attempted to assassinate Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last year was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on Friday by an Istanbul court, Turkish media reported.

Ferhat Yildiz attempted to shoot Erdogan, then prime minister, at close range as he left a political event held by the ruling AK Party, media have reported. According to the reports, Yildiz pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.

Erdogan’s bodyguards intervened before Yildiz could make a second attempt.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.