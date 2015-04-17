Turkish man jailed for 12 years for Erdogan assassination attempt

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A man who attempted to assassinate Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last year was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on Friday by an Istanbul court, Turkish media reported.

Ferhat Yildiz attempted to shoot Erdogan, then prime minister, at close range as he left a political event held by the ruling AK Party, media have reported. According to the reports, Yildiz pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.

Erdogan’s bodyguards intervened before Yildiz could make a second attempt.