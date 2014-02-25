Police fire tear gas on anti-government protesters in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse several thousand protesters chanting “thief Tayyip Erdogan” and “government resign” in Istanbul on Tuesday as the fallout of a corruption scandal intensified.

The protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul came after Erdogan accused political enemies of faking a recording of a phone conversation suggesting he had warned his son to hide large sums of money as the graft inquiry erupted.