Istanbul governor says will not allow protesters to gather
June 16, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Istanbul governor says will not allow protesters to gather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Istanbul’s governor said on Sunday a planned gathering by an anti-government protest group in the city’s central Taksim Square would not be allowed to go ahead after a night of unrest.

“There is a call for gathering in Taksim at 1600 (1300 GMT),” Governor Huseyin Avnni Mutlu told reporters.

“Any call for Taksim will not contribute to peace and security. After the current environment becomes stable, they can continue exercising their democratic rights. Under current circumstances we will not allow any gathering.”

Reporting by Seda Sezer; writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Mark Heinrich

