Thousands gather around Istanbul square after police raid
June 15, 2013 / 9:02 PM / in 4 years

Thousands gather around Istanbul square after police raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Riot police fire a water cannon on Gezi Park protesters at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 15, 2013.REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets and began building barricades on a main avenue to Istanbul’s Taksim Square on Saturday after police firing tear gas raided an adjoining park to evict anti-government protesters, a Reuters witness said.

Police fired tear gas canisters into back streets around the square for several hours after the raid, a second witness said, to try to prevent crowds from regrouping.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Andrew Roche

