Turkish bystander dies after being shot in head during protest

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A bystander who was shot in the head on Thursday during clashes between Turkish police and protesters has died from his wounds, a hospital official told Reuters.

Ugur Kurt, 30, died after surgery at the Okmeydani Research Hospital in central Istanbul, an official in the chief physician’s office said.

Earlier on Thursday, police fired into the air in the Okmeydani district after left-wing protesters threw petrol bombs and stones at their vehicles. They were protesting against the deaths of 301 miners last week in the town of Soma.