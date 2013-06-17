FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 400 people detained in Istanbul clashes - bar association
June 17, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Over 400 people detained in Istanbul clashes - bar association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 441 people in connection with clashes in Istanbul on Sunday between police and demonstrators protesting against the government, an official at the city’s bar association said on Monday.

Throughout Sunday, police in Turkey’s largest city fired water cannon and tear gas at thousands of anti-government demonstrators seeking to enter Istanbul’s central Taksim Square. An official from the Ankara bar association said 56 people were detained in the capital.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Mike Collett-White

