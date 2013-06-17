Over 400 people detained in Istanbul clashes - bar association

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 441 people in connection with clashes in Istanbul on Sunday between police and demonstrators protesting against the government, an official at the city’s bar association said on Monday.

Throughout Sunday, police in Turkey’s largest city fired water cannon and tear gas at thousands of anti-government demonstrators seeking to enter Istanbul’s central Taksim Square. An official from the Ankara bar association said 56 people were detained in the capital.