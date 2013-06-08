Turkish ruling party says no early elections after protests

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Saturday said there was no question of calling early elections after a week of the fiercest anti-government protests in decades.

“Local elections will be held in March 2014, presidential elections in August 2014, and general elections in June 2015, and a change in the schedule is out of the question,” Deputy Chairman Huseyin Celik told reporters after a meeting of the AK Party’s executive committee.