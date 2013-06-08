FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish ruling party says no early elections after protests
#World News
June 8, 2013 / 3:38 PM / in 4 years

Turkish ruling party says no early elections after protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Saturday said there was no question of calling early elections after a week of the fiercest anti-government protests in decades.

“Local elections will be held in March 2014, presidential elections in August 2014, and general elections in June 2015, and a change in the schedule is out of the question,” Deputy Chairman Huseyin Celik told reporters after a meeting of the AK Party’s executive committee.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
