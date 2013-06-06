Turkish PM says to go ahead with Istanbul plans despite protest

TUNIS (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday his government would go ahead with controversial plans to overhaul a small park in central Istanbul, despite mass protests against the redevelopment of the square.

Speaking to reporters in Tunis after a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Erdogan said groups accused of responsibility for previous violent attacks were manipulating what had started as an environmental protest and that a number of foreigners had been arrested.