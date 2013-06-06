FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says to go ahead with Istanbul plans despite protest
#World News
June 6, 2013 / 12:33 PM / in 4 years

Turkish PM says to go ahead with Istanbul plans despite protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday his government would go ahead with controversial plans to overhaul a small park in central Istanbul, despite mass protests against the redevelopment of the square.

Speaking to reporters in Tunis after a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Erdogan said groups accused of responsibility for previous violent attacks were manipulating what had started as an environmental protest and that a number of foreigners had been arrested.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

