Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his arrival at Istanbul's Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returned to crowds of cheering supporters at Istanbul airport on Friday in a show of strength after a week of violent anti-government protests.

“We stood strong, but we were never stubborn ... We are together, we are unified, we are brothers,” Erdogan told tens of thousands of his ruling party faithful.