Turkish PM Erdogan warns patience will run out with protests

People shout anti-government slogans as they gather for a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 9, 2013.REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told thousands of cheering supporters on Sunday that his patience had its limits after days of protests, while tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators gathered at a rival rally in central Istanbul.

“We were patient, we will be patient, but there is an end to patience,” Erdogan told crowds gathered at Ankara airport who were chanting slogans including “We are ready to sacrifice our lives for you Tayyip!”.