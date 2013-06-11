FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM calls on protesters to withdraw from Istanbul park
#World News
June 11, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

Turkish PM calls on protesters to withdraw from Istanbul park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called on protesters to withdraw from central Istanbul’s Gezi Park on Tuesday and said a wave of anti-government demonstrations was part of a deliberate attempt to damage Turkey’s image and economy.

“I invite them to withdraw from the park and I ask this as prime minister,” Erdogan told a parliamentary group meeting of his AK Party.

“The Turkish economy has been targeted through these events ... Efforts to distort Turkey’s image have been put in place as part of a systematic plan.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence

