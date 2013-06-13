Turkish PM Erdogan says patience run out with park protesters

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan issued a final warning to protesters occupying a park in central Istanbul on Thursday, saying patience had run out and calling on them to leave.

“Our patience is at an end. I am making my warning for the last time. I say to the mothers and fathers please take your children in hand and bring them out... We cannot wait any more because Gezi Park does not belong to occupying forces but to the people...,” Erdogan told an AK Party meeting in Ankara.