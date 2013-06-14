FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's PM Erdogan calls on protesters to leave Istanbul park
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2013 / 1:34 PM / in 4 years

Turkey's PM Erdogan calls on protesters to leave Istanbul park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters watch a film in Gezi park in Istanbul's Taksim square early June 14, 2013. Turkish protesters said on Friday Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan had pledged not to push ahead with plans to redevelop an Istanbul park until a court ruled on the project, in what they heralded as a positive sign after two weeks of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on hundreds of protesters occupying central Istanbul’s Gezi Park to leave, saying their message had been received by the government after talks aimed at ending two weeks of unrest.

“You have stayed here as long as you could and have relayed your message. If your message is about Taksim Gezi Park, it has been received and evaluated,” Erdogan said at a meeting of his AK Party.

“Please now leave the Gezi Park and go to your homes.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonathon Burch; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Louise Ireland and Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.