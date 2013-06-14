Turkey's PM Erdogan calls on protesters to leave Istanbul park

Protesters watch a film in Gezi park in Istanbul's Taksim square early June 14, 2013. Turkish protesters said on Friday Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan had pledged not to push ahead with plans to redevelop an Istanbul park until a court ruled on the project, in what they heralded as a positive sign after two weeks of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on hundreds of protesters occupying central Istanbul’s Gezi Park to leave, saying their message had been received by the government after talks aimed at ending two weeks of unrest.

“You have stayed here as long as you could and have relayed your message. If your message is about Taksim Gezi Park, it has been received and evaluated,” Erdogan said at a meeting of his AK Party.

“Please now leave the Gezi Park and go to your homes.”