Turkey's PM Erdogan calls on protesters to leave Istanbul park

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on hundreds of protesters occupying central Istanbul’s Gezi Park to leave, saying their message had been received by the government after talks aimed at ending two weeks of unrest.
“You have stayed here as long as you could and have relayed your message. If your message is about Taksim Gezi Park, it has been received and evaluated,” Erdogan said at a meeting of his AK Party.
“Please now leave the Gezi Park and go to your homes.”
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonathon Burch; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Louise Ireland and Daren Butler