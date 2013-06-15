FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM warns security forces will evict Istanbul park protesters
#World News
June 15, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Turkish PM warns security forces will evict Istanbul park protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a AK Party (AKP) meeting in Ankara, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan warned protesters occupying a central Istanbul park that they should leave before a ruling party rally on Sunday or face eviction by the security forces.

“We have our Istanbul rally tomorrow. I say it clearly: Taksim Square must be evacuated, otherwise this country’s security forces know how to evacuate it,” Erdogan told tens of thousands of supporters at a rally in the capital Ankara.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
