Erdogan urges Turks not to be drawn into violent protests

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called on Turks on Friday to distance themselves from lawless protests and said accusations of the excessive use of police force during days of unrest were being investigated.
Addressing thousands of supporters at Istanbul airport after returning from a trip to North Africa, Erdogan said the protesters had looted shops and damaged businesses and urged his supporters not to be drawn into the violence.
