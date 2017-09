EU urges Turkey to probe excessive use of police force

European Union enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele speaks during the Istanbul Conference of the Ministry For EU Affairs in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey must investigate whether police used excessive force in a crackdown on days of anti-government demonstrations and hold those responsible to account, European Union enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele said on Friday.

“Peaceful demonstrations constitute a legitimate way for ... groups to express their views in a democratic society. Excessive use of force by police against these demonstrations has no place in such a democracy,” Fuele said in a speech at a conference attended by Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am happy that even the government admitted that. What is important now, is not only to launch a swift and transparent investigation but also to bring those responsible to account.”