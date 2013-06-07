FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU urges Turkey to probe excessive use of police force
#World News
June 7, 2013 / 12:07 PM / 4 years ago

EU urges Turkey to probe excessive use of police force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele speaks during the Istanbul Conference of the Ministry For EU Affairs in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey must investigate whether police used excessive force in a crackdown on days of anti-government demonstrations and hold those responsible to account, European Union enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele said on Friday.

“Peaceful demonstrations constitute a legitimate way for ... groups to express their views in a democratic society. Excessive use of force by police against these demonstrations has no place in such a democracy,” Fuele said in a speech at a conference attended by Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am happy that even the government admitted that. What is important now, is not only to launch a swift and transparent investigation but also to bring those responsible to account.”

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
