Hackers access email accounts in Turkish PM Erdogan's office
#World News
June 5, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Hackers access email accounts in Turkish PM Erdogan's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Hackers said on Wednesday they had attacked Turkish government systems and obtained confidential details of staff in Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s office in support of days of anti-government protest.

A source in Erdogan’s office confirmed that staff email accounts had come under a phishing attack but said those affected had been cut off from the network.

The activists, calling themselves Anonymous Turkey, said in a statement released via Twitter they had not released any phone numbers and would only share email passwords linked to accounts with no classified information.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
