Turkey bans peace march on security, traffic concerns

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities on Saturday banned demonstrators from holding a peace march in Istanbul this weekend, citing concerns about “provocative action” and “dense traffic”.
The Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement it would not allow the march, which organizers had planned for Sunday. The march was had been planned, with the support of some opposition lawmakers, after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed 32 people in town on the Syrian border this week.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra