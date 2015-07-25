FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey bans peace march on security, traffic concerns
July 25, 2015

Turkey bans peace march on security, traffic concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities on Saturday banned demonstrators from holding a peace march in Istanbul this weekend, citing concerns about “provocative action” and “dense traffic”.

The Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement it would not allow the march, which organizers had planned for Sunday. The march was had been planned, with the support of some opposition lawmakers, after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed 32 people in town on the Syrian border this week.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra

