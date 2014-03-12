Turkish police fire water cannon on Istanbul protesters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police fired water cannon to push back thousands of demonstrators close to Istanbul’s central Taksim square on Wednesday during a protest triggered by the death of a teenager wounded in street clashes last summer.

The protesters in the Osmanbey district were among tens of thousands of mourners who marched through the city for the funeral of the 15-year-old boy, Berkin Elvan, who died on Tuesday after spending nine months in a coma.