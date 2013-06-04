Turkish deputy PM to meet Istanbul park protest organizers

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Tuesday he would meet some of the original organizers of a protest to save a park in Istanbul which has spiraled into days of anti-government demonstrations across the country.

“There is a need to clearly communicate to remove confusion in people’s minds. In line with this, today we will meet with the associations and representatives of those who opened the lawsuit ... to learn their views,” Arinc told a news conference.