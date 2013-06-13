Turkey's Erdogan to meet with protesters' representatives

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will meet on Thursday with representatives of a group opposed to the redevelopment of an Istanbul park, hours after Erdogan said his patience had run out after almost two weeks of anti-government protests.

“Upon the prime minister’s invitation, members of the Taksim Solidarity will discuss with him our view that Gezi Park should remain a park,” Eyup Muhcu, head of the Chamber of Architects, told Reuters.