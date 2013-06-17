Turkish deputy PM says could use army if needed to quell unrest

ANKARA (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Monday Turkey could deploy “elements of the armed forces” to help quell anti-government protests if needed, after more than two weeks of violent demonstrations in several cities.

“Our police, our security forces are doing their jobs. If it’s not enough then the gendarmes will do their jobs. If that’s not enough ... we could even use elements of the Turkish Armed Forces,” Arinc told Turkey’s state-run TRT television.