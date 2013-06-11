FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish riot police enter Istanbul Gezi Park: eyewitness
June 11, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish riot police enter Istanbul Gezi Park: eyewitness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Several dozen Turkish riot police on Tuesday briefly entered the Gezi Park in central Istanbul at the heart of two weeks of protests which have turned into nationwide anti-government demonstrations, an eyewitness said.

The police gathered in an area below trees on the fringes of the park and remained there for around 10 minutes before withdrawing down steps back into the adjoining Taksim Square.

It was not clear why they entered the park or why they left but they were confronted by a crowd of several hundred protesters.

Hundreds of riot police entered Taksim Square early on Tuesday and removed protesters’ banners from a building overlooking the square.

There were was no sign of them moving to take apart tents and shelters or remove banners and flags within the park itself.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ralph Boulton

