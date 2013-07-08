FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey shuts Istanbul protest park ahead of new anti-government rally
July 8, 2013 / 3:08 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey shuts Istanbul protest park ahead of new anti-government rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Police closed an Istanbul Park at the heart of last month’s fierce anti-government protests shortly before a new protest rally against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to take place.

Police cleared people from the park and prevented others from entering, a Reuters witness said. Police gave no reason for Monday’s closure.

Riot police expelled protesters from the park last month following a fortnight of frequently violent protests against plans by Erdogan’s government to redevelop the area.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
