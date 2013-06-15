FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police enter Istanbul's Gezi Park after PM's warning
#World News
June 15, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

Turkish police enter Istanbul's Gezi Park after PM's warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish riot police fired teargas and water cannon to try to clear protesters from a central Istanbul park on Saturday evening, hours after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan warned that police were ready to intervene.

“We have our Istanbul rally tomorrow. I say it clearly: Taksim Square must be evacuated, otherwise this country’s security forces know how to evacuate it,” Erdogan had told tens of thousands of supporters at a rally in the capital Ankara.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Kevin Liffey

