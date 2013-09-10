FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police fire teargas to disperse Istanbul protesters
#World News
September 10, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 4 years

Turkish police fire teargas to disperse Istanbul protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police fired rounds of teargas to disperse a crowd of several hundred demonstrators rallying in central Istanbul on Tuesday against the death of a protester in the southern province of Hatay earlier in the day, witnesses said.

Dozens of riot police backed by water cannon advanced down a main pedestrian avenue and some fired teargas canisters into side streets as protesters fled after the police blocked their entrance into the city’s Taksim Square.

Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams

