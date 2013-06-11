FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2013 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish riot police enter Istanbul Taksim Square

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Hundreds of Turkish riot police entered Istanbul’s Taksim Square on Tuesday, firing teargas to scatter small numbers of protesters who have been staging demonstrations against plans to redevelop an adjoining park, a Reuters witness said.

Backed by armored vehicles, police wearing white helmets and carrying shields massed in areas around the square, but there were no clashes between them and protesters in the nearby park.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

