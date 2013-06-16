FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tens of thousands gather at pro-Erdogan rally in Istanbul
June 16, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

Tens of thousands gather at pro-Erdogan rally in Istanbul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s supporters massed at a rally in Istanbul on Sunday, as riot police fired tear gas to break up pockets of anti-government protesters in the city centerseveral kilometers away.

“We are the silent majority, not the riff-raff who are trying to frighten us,” Ruveyda Alkan, 32, said among the sea of Erdogan’s AK Party faithful at an Istanbul parade ground.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

